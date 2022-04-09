YOU can now relive all the best bits of the 2000s with this ultimate birthday bash from Buyagift.

The gift experiences website has launched this exclusive throwback experience that will have you dancing the night away like you survived Y2K.

Gather up to 14 of your closest pals and dig out your Uggs and low rise flare jeans for this incredible limited edition private event.

Buyagift has teamed up with The Collective Hotel to make all your 00s dreams come true.

Noughties party. Credit: Buyagift

Whether you're planning a momentous 30th birthday or you simply want to dance the night away to S Club 7, here's everything you need to know.

Buyagift is throwing a Noughties party to remember

When you arrive, you can start your night with a glass of fizz before you hit the dancefloor and bust a move to all your favourite retro noughties tunes played by your own DJ.

Afterwards, you can stuff your face with pre-selected canapès and hot food courtesy of an entourage of waiters.

And if you're in the mood for something sweet, you'll be able to snack on some sugary but nostalgic treats from the pick n mix throughout the evening.

Noughties party. Credit: Buyagift

Meet Miss Britney Spears

Nothing says it's the 00s more than Britney and now you can meet her fantastic and scarily similar lookalike at your own party meet & greet experience.

Dig out Britney's iconic moves, share a few themed cocktails, and hit the karaoke machine before raising your Instagram game by the large neon noughties signs and a life-size cutout of Paris Hilton.

READ MORE: Bridgerton series two: Red Letter Days marks Netflix return with luxury experiences

READ MORE:Sky reveals new content coming to its channels and NOW in April

The beauty hub

Y2K has its own unique beauty and style trends that we can't wait to relive in the birthday beauty hub.

Feel groovier than Groovy Chick once you've donned some colourful hair clips, temporary tattoos, noughties bling and retro sunglasses.

If you're feeling competitive, you can also try your luck with iconic games like Top of the Pops and Twister to make sure the fun never ends.

Once you've had your fill of the ‘Be More Carrie Bradshaw’ cocktail and the rest of the selection, you can end your night with a Y2K themed gift bag to help continue the noughties fun.

Noughties party with temporary tattoos. Credit: Buyagift

What does Buyagift's ultimate noughties birthday bash include?

4-hours of private hire venue at The Collective Hotel, London

A glass of fizz on arrival

Private waiter and bartender service

Private DJ for two hours and karaoke machine

A Britney Spears lookalike, meet & greet session (dressed in her iconic Toxic air hostess outfit)

A bespoke noughties cocktails list, with 3 included per person

5 canapè choices per person

Noughties themed sweet treats

A bling beauty booth for you and up to 14 of your guests to get glam

Photo backdrop for photoshoot opportunities, with large neon custom sign and a Paris Hilton cut-out

Games like Twister and Top of the Pops

Streams of Noughties themed decor and posters throughout the venue

A Y2K gift bag to take home for each guest

This limited-edition party experience is available for just £116 per person and can be bought via the Buyagift website.

This experience has limited availability (selected booking dates until April 2023) and can only be booked via Buyagift.

Dates are subject to hotel availability and will be organised upon booking.

See the full terms and conditions via the Buyagift website.