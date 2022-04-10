As the 2021/22 NBA season comes to a close, fans can raise a glass in style with Hennesy's limited collector's edition.

The Bottle Club is fully stocked on the crossover collection ahead of the final games of the season.

Whether you're mad about the Mavericks or you exclusively love the Lakers, this collection will see you through the final nail-biting moments and off-your-seat celebrations.

According to the Hennessy website, its NBA partnership is about "bringing people together and achieving the unachievable."

Hennessy v.s. NBA limited collector's edition. Credit: The Bottle Club

Hennessy continues by saying that this goal "is deeply embedded in [their] DNA, something that [they] share with the NBA".

The company also thanked fans for being "an endless source of inspiration, constantly driving us to push the game forward."

You can also visit the Hennessy website to get some cocktail inspiration to help make this NBA season your most memorable yet.

Hennessy x NBA Collector's Edition at The Bottle Club

Hennessy's V.S. Spirit of the NBA Collector's Edition 2021 20CL

Hennessy's V.S. Spirit of the NBA Collector's Edition 2021 20CL. Credit: The Bottle Club

This 20cl of delicious brandy is the perfect tipple to wash down the excitement of the NBA finals.

Selected from grapes from the best wine-growing regions in France, the cognac has been aged for a minimum of four years in oak barrels.

What makes this bottle even better is the stylish limited-edition bottle which you can use to mark and remember the NBA season.

Cheer on your team for just £11.99 via The Bottle Club website.

Hennessy's V.S. Spirit of the NBA Collector's Edition 2021 70CL

Hennessy's V.S. Spirit of the NBA Collector's Edition 2021 70CL. Credit: The Bottle Club

After a minimum of four years ageing in oak barrels, this cognac is well worth a try and what better time than the NBA finals?

Gather your family and friends around the telly and lead a good luck toast to your chosen team.

It might not win you the game but it's always worth a shot, right?

Add this extra special brandy to your basket for £38.99 via The Bottle Club website.

READ MORE: Myprotein, lululemon and more: Practical items for all runners

READ MORE: NBA All-Star collection launched in Canada Goose and Salehe Bembury collab - How to buy

Hennessy X.O. Spirit of the NBA Collector's Edition

Hennessy X.O. Spirit of the NBA Collector's Edition. Credit: The Bottle Club

Win or lose, this limited edition Cognac from the Hennessy x NBA collection never misses.

It has been created from carefully selected beaux-de-vie, and aged for up to 20 years in oak casks.

Whether you take it neat or on the rocks, here's your chance to feel like the real MVP this season.

Pick up your X.O. collector's edition for £176.99 via the Bottle Club website.

Hennessy VSOP Spirit Of The NBA Collector's Edition

Hennessy VSOP Spirit Of The NBA Collector's Edition. Credit: The Bottle Club

Calling all cognac lovers, you shouldn't sleep on this smooth spirit that has been aged for up to four years.

Mark the highs and lows of the NBA season the right way with a glass from Hennessy's VSOP Spirit Of The NBA Collector's Edition.

The Bottle Club says enjoying it neat or on the rocks is the perfect serve but either way, you choose to savour it, the best way is surrounded by friends in front of an unforgettable NBA game.

Order yours today for £65.99 via The Bottle Club website.