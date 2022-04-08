THE Queen will not be attending the annual Maundy Day church service this year, Buckingham Palace confirms.

Queen Elizabeth will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Maundy Day is an annual event that marks an important fixture in the royal calendar.

This year, Prince Charles will follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts for the first time on Thursday, April 14.

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the official opening of the new Meta offices in north London. Credit: PAThe Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the official opening of the new Meta offices in north London. Credit: PA

The news comes after the Queen pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service on March 14 after she recently recovered from Covid. 

Her majesty did attend the recent memorial service held for Prince Phillip at Westminister Abbey which marked her first public appearance in weeks.

It is understood the Queen has been experiencing mobility issues and was unable to commit to the event.

The Queen was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or the day to be overshadowed.

Charles and Camilla are expected to join the congregation for the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.