THE Wales Air Ambulance was spotted landing in Newport this morning.
The helicopter landed in the St Julian's area of the city according to eyewitnesses, near St Julian's School.
The incident occurred at around 10.45 this morning.
However, following treatment, the patient was taken to hospital in road ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity said: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Newport area this morning (08/04/22).
"Our Cardiff-based crew was mobile at 10.48 and arrived on scene at 10.58.
"Following triage and treatment from our on-board medics, the patient was taken to hospital in a road ambulance.
"Our involvement concluded at 11.36."
