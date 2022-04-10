A DRIVER who was already banned from the roads until the end of next year has been warned he's on his “last chance” after he appeared back in court.

Rhys Lloyd, of Woodville Court in Pontypool, was pulled over by a Gwent Police officer on Maendy Way in Cwmbran at around 1.40am on August 31 last year.

Checks on the Vauxhall Astra showed that he was not insured, prosecutor Talia Keskin told Cardiff Crown Court.

“The defendant stated he had just bought the car,” said Ms Keskin.

The court heard that, at the time, Lloyd was also disqualified from driving until November 2, 2023.

Lloyd, 32, admitted driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Recorder Neil Owen-Casey said Lloyd had “a clear history of not complying” with orders imposed by the court.

“The defendant has a relatively poor record for this sort of thing,” admitted Ieuan Bennett, defending.

“He told police the car was insured by not for him to drive.

“About nine months has passed [since the offence]. It appears the defendant has made attempts to get his life back on track.

“He’s parted ways with his former associates.

“He was at a fairly low ebb. Since then he has made determined efforts to get his life on track.”

For driving whilst disqualified, Lloyd was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for two years. He was also given a 12-month community order – as part of which he must complete a Thinking Skills programme and 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lloyd was also made the subject of a curfew from 10pm to 6am for a period of six months.

He has also been banned from driving for a further 12 months, which will start when his current suspension ends.

He received no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

“This may well be your last chance,” warned Recorder Owen-Casey. “Take this as an opportunity. Do not waste it.”