SPRING is well and truly here and everyone is feeling a little bit playful, so we asked our camera club members to share their favourite ‘playful’ pictures with us.

As usual we were not disappointed.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Playing: Pretend fishing at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Daniel Brown

Pretend fishing at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Daniel Brown

South Wales Argus: Playful: A sculpture at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport. Picture: Granville Joxies

A sculpture at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport. Picture: Granville Joxies

South Wales Argus: Friends: All set for some fun. Picture: Dawn Lewis

All set for some fun. Picture: Dawn Lewis

South Wales Argus: Splash: Playing in the river. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

Playing in the river. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

South Wales Argus: Spring: Lambs having a play. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles

Lambs having a play. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles

South Wales Argus: Puddles: Alfie playing at Tredegar House. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

Alfie having a splashing time at Tredegar House. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

South Wales Argus: Dog: Playing with his stick. Picture: Martin Linforth

Playing with his stick. Picture: Martin Linforth

South Wales Argus: Pony: Playing with his treat ball. Picture: Corina Setchfield

Playing with his treat ball. Picture: Corina Setchfield

South Wales Argus: Hello: Can I play? Picture: David Inson

Can I play? Picture: David Inson

South Wales Argus: Kitten: Bonnie waiting for tummy tickles or just getting ready to pounce? Picture: Beverley Moore

Bonnie waiting for tummy tickles or just getting ready to pounce? Picture: Beverley Moore