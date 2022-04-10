SPRING is well and truly here and everyone is feeling a little bit playful, so we asked our camera club members to share their favourite ‘playful’ pictures with us.
As usual we were not disappointed.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Pretend fishing at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Daniel Brown
A sculpture at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport. Picture: Granville Joxies
All set for some fun. Picture: Dawn Lewis
Playing in the river. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield
Lambs having a play. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles
Alfie having a splashing time at Tredegar House. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
Playing with his stick. Picture: Martin Linforth
Playing with his treat ball. Picture: Corina Setchfield
Can I play? Picture: David Inson
Bonnie waiting for tummy tickles or just getting ready to pounce? Picture: Beverley Moore
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.