A LONG-ESTABLISHED event has been cancelled after organisers sent out an urgent appeal for sponsors.
Ross-on-Wye Town Carnival was due to take place on Saturday, August 1, but this year two large sponsors pulled out.
The carnival relies on funding, but the pandemic has had an impact on the financial support they receive.
Chairman of Ross-on-Wye Town Carnival Andrew Buffrey said he had appealed to the town several times for volunteers and sponsorship but there had not been enough of a response.
“It has been insufficient after our social media and newspaper posts and article,” he said.
“The parade entrants have been very few too, so we sadly must cancel the event this year.
“I want to appeal to the town to think seriously about next year’s carnival as we do not want to lose it for good.”
The carnival was hoping for a big comeback this year after being forced to call off events for the past two years due to coronavirus.
