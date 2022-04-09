A BALLERINA from Barry is set to showcase her talent - embarking on a four-month tour.
Maisie French, 18, a dance student from Barry Island, is joining Ballet Central on the tour of England, which will see her perform in 11 venues over four months.
Ms French was a pupil at High Street Primary School in Barry, and began her ballet training at Nicola Peros Dance Academy in the town.
She moved to The Royal Ballet School and The Hammond School for full-time performing arts training in Chester.
She is now in the final year of a three-year Professional Dance & Performance degree at the Central School of Ballet in London.
Ahead of graduating in July, this tour will give her professional performance experience and the opportunity to work with leading choreographers.
Ms French said: “After graduation in July, I am aiming to work in a dance company that performs both classical ballet and contemporary works.
“I enjoy both styles of dance and would love to be able to perform new and versatile repertoire.
"I am excited about the chance to continue learning throughout my dance career, by touring with Ballet Central and learning new dance styles.
"In my first year at Central, I was able to work as a junior school teaching assistant and would love to be able to learn more about teaching dance in the future.”
Ballet Central, under the artistic direction of artist-in-residence Mikaela Polley and artistic director Kate Coyne, will present three new pieces this year.
Ballet Central 2022 Tour Dates:
- 22 April: Queens Theatre, Hornchurch;
- 25 April: The Hawth, Crawley;
- 27 April: E M Forster Theatre, Tonbridge;
- 16 May: Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadlers Wells;
- 19 May: Corn Exchange, Newbury Spring Festival;
- 9 June: The Crescent, Birmingham;
- 11 June: Bridport Arts Centre;
- 18 June: Chipping Norton Theatre;
- 24 June: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford;
- 8 July: ADC Theatre, Cambridge;
- 13 and 14 July: Britten Theatre, Royal College of Music
For more information about Ballet Central visit www.balletcentral.co.uk
