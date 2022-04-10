THE closure of public slip access to a Pembrokeshire beach could be a matter of life and death and is a ‘prohibitive measure’ that goes against the national park’s stated aims, according to one user.

Dan Foster has been boating from Freshwater East for the last four decades and is incensed at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s plans to completely close the slip to the public from April through to September due to safety concerns.

Mr Foster says that waiting for the slip barrier to be unlocked in an emergency situation could mean the minutes between life and death.

“Over the decades dozens of children and adults who get into difficulties have been rescued because of the unrestricted access to the beach,” he said.

“Opening a gate, if you can even get a key, could be the delay that leads to a death. Every second and minute can be the difference between life and death.”

Although Mr Foster now has a key to the slip, through the Freshwater East Boatmen and Fishermen’s Club, he said that becoming a member was not the easiest thing and would not be possible for people coming to Pembrokeshire on holiday.

“To become a member, people have to be proposed and seconded and the club has to have a meeting,” he said. “People are not going to be able to get a key that way.

“Then there’s the cost. It’s going to run into a significant amount of money for something that has always been free”

He added that the space at the side of the slip for pedestrian access was too small and a double buggy, a beach wheelchair or a small craft for hand launching, would not be able to get through. He said locking the slipway went against the park’s management plan which has an emphasis on accessibility.

He also questioned the park’s assertion that it had consulted with stakeholders, saying that Lamphey Community Council would not be able to give its opinion until its next meeting.

Mr Foster, who has looked after 250 foster children in the last 20 years said that getting out on the water was beneficial to the emotional well-being of these children.

“The national park is going to steal my children’s childhood and the children that I look after and that of all of my friends’ children,” he said.

He added that the problems have been caused by a small minority of jet skis and that there were other ways to regulate their use.

Mr Foster has set up a petition opposing the plan and has also consulted his solicitor.

He says that locals have pledged nearly £12,000 to a legal challenge fund.

“Why on earth does a public body want to remove our right to enjoy our national park?” he said.