A MAN launched a ‘grotesquely brutal’ attack on his defenceless partner during what had been meant to be a romantic break in Tenby, a court has been told.

Luke Spicer punched the woman to the ground and kicked her in the face before walking away leaving her screaming on the floor, Swansea Crown heard.

Spicer, 28, of Stourport Road, Kiddermister, Worcestershire, was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Paul Thomas QC – who told the defendant that when in drink he behaved in a ‘jealous, paranoid and controlling’ manner – also activated six months of the previously-imposed suspended sentence to run consecutively, making a total jail sentence of 12 months.

At the time of the Tenby incident Spicer was on a 12-month suspended sentence from Worcester Crown Court for dangerous driving following a police chase.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said Spicer and the woman began their relationship in the summer of 2021, but as time passed the defendant's drinking became an issue.

Spicer became increasingly paranoid about his girlfriend seeing other men.

The woman eventually decided to end the relationship, but Spicer persuaded her to go for a break to Tenby in an attempt to patch up their differences.

On the second night of their stay Spicer suddenly punched her following an argument.

The woman was knocked to the floor and as she sat on the pavement the defendant kicked her in the face.

Police arrived on the scene and to find the woman ‘hysterical’ and her eye swollen shut.

Spicer told officers he had ‘snapped’ after drinking large quantities of beer and wine, adding: “I gave her the boot.”

The court heard the defendant started crying when subsequently shown video footage of the assault captured on a doorbell camera.

Jon Tarrant, for Spicer, said the defendant was ashamed and remorseful and clearly had anger issues.

Judge Thomas described the assault as a ‘grotesquely brutal attack’ and after reading reports on Spicer had concluded that there was no realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

With a one-third discount for his guilty plea Spicer will serve up to half the 12 months in custody before being released on licence.