A new hotel, owned and operated by the Celtic Manor group, has opened its doors for the first time.

The Ty Hotel in Milford Haven opened for the very first time on Friday.

A 100-bedroom hotel, it has been confirmed that it is similar in design to the soon-to-open Ty Hotel which is coming to Newport.

Granted, the Newport hotel will offer M4 transport links rather than visually appealing marina views, though room designs are set to be fairly similar.

According to a representative from the Celtic Collection, who own and operate Ty Hotels, and The Celtic Manor, their new hotel offers “a range of stylish, contemporary bedrooms, including family rooms, the hotel is suitable for all types of travellers, from business to leisure.”

The newly opened Ty Hotel in Milford Haven

It has also been revealed that there is a brasserie restaurant, private dining area and bar available – which again, offer impressive marina views.

Guests will also have access to a fitness and activity suite at the new hotel.

Adrian Andrews, manager at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, said: “It is wonderful to finally welcome our first guests to this fantastic new hotel, which provides the perfect place for visitors to stay and enjoy this amazing location with all its exciting redevelopment.”

What about the new hotel in Newport?





Plans to open a Ty Hotel in Newport have been on the cards for quite some time.

But, like any development announced before the covid pandemic, it does feel like a lifetime ago.

That being said, the project to build a 129 bedroom hotel complete with concept restaurant is ongoing, and is set to be completed in 2023.

An artist impression of the new hotel in Newport

Once up and running, it will be home to a mid-range hotel offering from the Celtic Collection, “recognising everyday needs with accommodation designed for easy, short stays.”

Part of the same group as the Celtic Manor, it is designed as a more affordable offering to customers.

It is thought that one of the reasons that the group is opening yet another hotel in a fairly small radius is the opening of the International Convention Centre Wales – and the need for hotel rooms once that venue begins hosting large scale events.

When news of the project was first announced, Russell Phillips, vice-president, facilities and development, of the Celtic Collection, said: “We are delighted to start construction of a new Tŷ Hotel and add another property to our portfolio.

“Tŷ Hotel Newport will bring more employment and visitors to the city of Newport and help the area address a shortfall in the accommodation needs of conferences and events being held at ICC Wales.

"An essential, mid-range hotel also helps us offer a different kind of accommodation for people attending and working on these events as well as those visiting the city and region for other purposes.”