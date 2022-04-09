It might be the highlight of many telly addicts’ week but all good things must come to an end and tonight is the final episode of this series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
Series 18 kicked off back in February when the boys played a hilarious prank on Jeremy Clarkson. They then took a break on March 19 to make way for the France v England Six Nations rugby match.
Having enjoyed six of the usual seven-week run, viewers have got just one more episode before bidding farewell to the show for another year.
Are they ready to play 'Level Up'? ⬆️ 🤑 @antanddec take over a lift in London in our brand new game show! Watch from 7pm this Saturday on @ITV, @WeAreSTV and ITV Hub. #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/eAhGH46pnL— Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 11, 2022
Highlights of this year’s Saturday Night Takeaway included Dorothy the sweet yet foul-mouthed elderly lady who was victim to the ITV show's prank segment.
Level up was a new feature seeing contestants compete in a lift to win cash prizes and viewers were also delighted to be treated to a Michael Bublé performance outside of the Christmas TV schedule.
Final episode of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – how to watch
Tune in for the final episode tonight where the guest announcer Comedian Lee Mack will be live in the studio.
Ant versus Dec will be decided under the watchful eye of Stephen Mulhern and dancer Oti Mabuse shows she’s game for a laugh in I'm a Celebrity Get Out of Me Ear.
As usual there will be prizes galore including one lucky audience member having a go at Win the Ads and the final creepy instalment of Polter Guys.
:: The final episode of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway series 18 will air tonight (April 9) from 7pm to 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.