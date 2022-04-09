A start date for the 2022 series of Love Island has been 'confirmed', according to reports.

An article by The Sun detailed that the ITV reality series would begin on Monday, June 6.

An insider claimed: "Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.

"The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6, filming for the promotional adverts is beginning in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May.

"This series is going to be the longest ever and it’s from a brand new location so it’s all very exciting."

Back in February, ITV confirmed that this year's series of Love Island will be filmed in 'brand new villa'.

An official statement read: "The ultimate Summer of love is on the horizon as Love Island makes it's long awaited return, direct from a brand new villa in Mallorca. Applications are currently open for singletons looking for a long, hot Summer…"

The Sun also claimed in their report that filming for the promotional events for the series would take place later in April as it gears up for the real thing.

Love Island began in 2015 and has proven to be popular, with it becoming ITV2's most-watched show in its network history, and receives high viewership from its target audience of 16-34 year olds.