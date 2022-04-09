VISITORS flocked to Tredegar House today to enjoy one of the regular food and craft markets held at the historic venue.

Cotyledon Food and Craft Market is held at Tredegar House on the second Saturday of every month, from 10am to 4pm, selling a range of hand-crafted items and fresh food. These include hand-made soap, pies, cider, fresh eggs, cheese, pet treats, clothes and much more.

Regular markets also also held by the local procucers at Belle Vue Park in Newport.

There was a great turn out this weekend as visitors enjoyed a stroll around the grounds of the National Trust house and picking up a few hand-made items from the market.

Vlad Dudko, of Mint and Feather, said: "People come here specifically for the market and it is always a great crowd, it is one of our busier markets."

Sharon Barnett, of Brookfield Garden Services, said: "Trade has been good here today. We are always here on the second Saturday of every month."

