A WOMAN from Risca has avoided jail for assaulting an ambulance worker, despite the court hearing that she has previous convictions “for similar offences”.
Johanne Evans, of Gardd Y Meddyg, Pontymister, pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and to a second count of assault.
It comes as a result of an incident at Singleton Park in Swansea, on September 25, 2021.
That day, the Escape 2021 music festival was held at the park.
Evans was found to have assaulted two people – including a serving emergency medical technician from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Appearing at West Glamorgan Magistrates Court in Swansea on Thursday, April 7, the 27-year-old was given a suspended prison sentence for her actions.
She was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison for the assault on the emergency worker, and 12 weeks concurrent for the second count of assault – both reduced from 18 weeks on account of her guilty plea.
Both sentences have been suspended for 18 months.
Though the court heard that Evans has “previous convictions for similar offences”, it was determined that she can be rehabilitated within the community.
Evans is required to abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days, to carry out 25 days’ worth of rehabilitation activities, and 50 hours of supervised unpaid work over the next 12 months.
She has been further ordered to pay £100 to each of her victims, a £128 surcharge to fund victim services, and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
All told, she is required to pay a balance of £413.
