Boris Johnson has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. 

The purpose of the Prime Minister's meeting with President Zelensky is a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson is also using the surprise visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid, a No 10 spokesman has confirmed.

“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

The Ukrainian embassy in London posted a picture of the meeting between the two leaders online.

The caption to the picture read "Surprise", alongside a wink-face emoji.

The news comes after Boris Johnson said on Friday that the UK would be sending £100 million of kit.

This includes more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and “precision munitions” including drones capable of loitering in the sky until directed to their target.