Unpaid carers in Wales will soon have access to activities and breaks from their care duties, as part of a new scheme.

The Welsh Government has announced a £9 million investment into a short breaks fund, which is designed to help unpaid carers, allowing them to take breaks from their caring roles.

Over the next three years, it is set to create opportunities for those who find themselves in positions of care in Newport, Gwent, and the rest of Wales.

According to the government, it comes as part of an effort “to prevent burnout and boost (carers) mental and physical wellbeing.”

In practical terms, the scheme will help carers to take part in hobbies or activities, including a chance to visit the gym, learn a new skill or de-stress by going for a walk or reading a book.

A short break could also be a trip away from home with family or friends and could also involve spending time with the person they support and care for.

It is understood that the pandemic has made it difficult for carers to take breaks from their caring responsibilities – with restrictions and lockdowns limiting opportunity to reduce stress or fatigue levels.

A survey of more than 700 unpaid carers found that seven in 10 carers have been unable to take any breaks since March last year.

Another survey of 1,500 unpaid carers also found more than half had to give up on hobbies or personal interests because of their caring role.

This new short break scheme, which will be co-ordinated by a third sector organisation working with others across the public and third sector, will enable more unpaid carers across Wales to have access to the right break for them, at the right time.

What has been said about the new scheme?





Deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan said: “I know a lot of unpaid carers have struggled to access short breaks during the pandemic and how this has impacted on them.

“We’re investing in this respite and breaks scheme as we recognise how important these short breaks are from their caring responsibilities, supporting both their physical and mental wellbeing, and how they can have a positive impact on their lives.

“We want to make it easier for unpaid carers of all ages across Wales to access a break and by working together we believe this is the most effective way to do so.”