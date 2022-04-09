A 15-year-old from Gwent has been reported missing.
Police are appealing for the public’s help in a bid to trace missing teen Phillip John Jones.
The 15-year-old is from the Monmouthshire village of Llanfair Kilgeddin.
Gwent Police are said to be “concerned for the welfare” of Phillip.
It is not currently known when he was last seen, but he was last spotted wearing a McKenzie black jacket with black joggers and black trainers.
Phillip is described as being 5’ 8” tall and of slim build with short dark hair.
He is also known to have links to the Cardiff area.
Anyone with information as to Phillip’s whereabouts is urged to contact Gwent Police, quoting 2200115819.
They can be contacted online, via social media, or by calling 101.
