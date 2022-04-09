Police in Newport are looking for a 10-year-old, who has been reported as missing.
This evening (Saturday, April 9), a missing person appeal has been published, in a bid to find Riley Halford.
The 10-year-old, from Newport, was last seen on Commercial Road at roughly 3.40pm today.
He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved top with black and white shorts and black trainers.
Gwent Police have described Riley as being "around 3’ 2” tall, of slim build with light hair."
Anyone with information as to his location is urged to contact police online, via social media, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 2200116991.
