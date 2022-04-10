A stunning former observatory described as a “one-in-a-million” home in Gwent has been put up for sale.

Once a popular destination for school trips, the site was converted into a unique living space some years ago.

And now, with it brought to market – it could be yours.

Located in the Monmouthshire village of Trellech, it comprises of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

But, that doesn’t come close to describing just what this property is all about.

Brought to market by Powells of Monmouth, you can see for yourself just what’s so impressive about this one below.

What’s so good about this one?





Given its former use, this property is called The Observatory.

And, with a name like that, anyone living here will enjoy great views of the surrounding countryside.

But, returning to the property for the moment, and it is one that the selling agent has described as being “simply a one in a million find”.

The original observatory has been transformed into a lounge (Credit: Powells)

Quite unique in design, it is horseshoe shaped, which gives any potential owners a decision to make – combine the two for one large house, or split them up, and have a secondary accommodation.

At this time, the latter appears to have been its recent use, with two kitchen/dining rooms, two living rooms, and two study spaces to be found.

The original observatory has been turned into a spacious, and uniquely shaped lounge room – complete with domed vaulted ceiling.

One of two kitchens (Credit: Powells)

All set out over a single storey, there is an argument to be made that it could use some modernisation.

But, it is clear that it has bags of potential, including appealing features such as feature fireplaces and wood burning stoves.

The property is set a fair ways back from the road, offering plenty of quiet and privacy.

And, with around three acres of land to work with, there’s a great deal of space to work with.

There is plenty of land (Credit: Powells)

There is a sizeable garden, and some areas of woodland.

If that wasn’t enough, there is enough off road parking for multiple vehicles.

What’s more, there are three large storage sheds, and a carport.

All told, there is a lot to work with.

The Observatory is on the market courtesy of Powells, with a guide price of £950,000.

It can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01600 714140.