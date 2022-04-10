Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway viewers have called on ITV to make the popular feature Ring My Bell its own show.
In the final episode of the series, fans have taken to social media to praise the programme's regular game and ask for its own show.
The new game is an addition to the latest series of the show and it has gone down a treat with viewers.
The game involves members of the public and their doorbells.
The item we’ll be hiding in tonight’s show is… the Slinky!🌀— antanddec (@antanddec) April 9, 2022
All you need to do is spot it, screenshot it and send us a pic using the hashtags #ICanSeeYourThing #SaturdayNightTakeaway 🕵🏻♂️🎉 pic.twitter.com/tLs5NkAk4m
The camera in mystery doorbell’s shows the location outside a member of the studio audience’s house and if their neighbours recognise the area, they must dash to the door with a random item and shout “Ding dong, that’s my door bell”.
In Saturday's episode, the public had to bring any food in a tin, a hoover and even a wheelie bin for a chance of winning £500.
ITV PLEASE PICK UP RING MY BELL FOR A TV SHOW #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/MZWvvVeZgT— Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) April 9, 2022
As Saturday Night Takeaway comes to a close for another series, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the show's new element.
One viewer tweeted:"I'm ready to sprint across my council estate #SaturdayNightTakeaway."
Paired with a bell emoji, another fan wrote: "Love ring my bell #SaturdayNightTakeaway."
A third user commented: "On my to do list...buy a video doorbell for next year!!"
