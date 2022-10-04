Live: Crash on road near Caerphilly Garden Centre in Gwent

Live: Crash on road near Caerphilly Garden Centre
- A crash has closed a road near to a popular garden centre in Gwent.
- The emergency services have been called to Old Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly, as a result of what has been described as "a road traffic accident".
- Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
- This is a breaking news incident and we will be keeping you updated.
