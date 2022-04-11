A FESTIVAL of folk music set in the heart of the Wye Valley is returning for 2022 - and the line-up has now been released.

Folk on the Lawn will take place again this year at the Abbey Mill in Tintern, from July 14-17.

There promises to be music from teatime onwards on the Thursday and Friday evenings, all day on the Saturday and from mid-morning to teatime on the Sunday.

Organisers have so far revealed around 30 different performers – soloists, bands, poets and more.

On the line-up, AfroWelsh Connection will bring traditional sounds of west Africa to the Wye Valley.

The band’s music is based ontraditional kora tunes from the region, with some original compositions compositions added. The kora is a 21-stringed instrument, played in a similar way to a harp or lute.

Also on the line-up, Fikin's Drift offer up something completely different - a Baroque sound coupled with fiddle and guitar tunes.

The full line-up is all but finalised, and includes:

Pamela Wyn Shannon

AfroWelsh Connection

Autumn Dawn Leader

Blind River Scare

Cut Throat Francis

Dewdropper

Filkin’s Drift

Gareth Davies

Goodnight Vincent

Humbird

John Airdrie and the Enablers

Kahlo-after Frida

Luke Callen

Melanie Pegge

Paper Circus

Sally Thompson

Folk on the Lawn covers a wide range of what is traditionally described as folk - from the more traditional to what may organisers described as "struggling to be so categorised".

Folk On The Lawn is a not-for-profit festival run by volunteers, with all donations shared amongst the artists.

Tickets are not provided in advance, but donations have always been encouraged on the weekend itself in exchange for a wristband.

For more, visit folkonthelawn.com