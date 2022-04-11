HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from April 3-10.
Lee Bishop
Bishop was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 4.
The 28-year-old, of Bowleaze, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Cardiff.
He was fined £142 for the offence, which occurred on September 26, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Shaun Glynn
Glynn was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 4.
The 31-year-old, of The Haldens, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 22, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Bilsay Gundogan
Gundogan was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 4.
The 44-year-old, of Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Cardiff.
He was fined £183 for the offence, which occurred on September 26, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Gareth Richards
Richards was fined £99 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 5.
The 38-year-old, of Rhodfar Hebog, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 27mph on a 20mph stretch of Henllys Church in Wales, Henllys.
He was fined £99 for the offence, which occurred on September 29, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Gemma Cole
Cole was fined £66 at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 5.
The 44-year-old, of Ashford Close, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling faster than 70mph on a 70mph stretch of the A30 at Launceston.
She was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on June 22, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Ryan Leighton
Leighton was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 6.
The 30-year-old, of Blodwen Road, New Inn, was clocked travelling at 24mph on a 20mph stretch of Llanyrafon Way in Cwmbran.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on October 1, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Mark Simmonds
Simmonds was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 6.
The 42-year-old, of Gelli Rhwy Road, Garndiffaith, was clocked travelling at 25mph on a 20mph stretch of Llanyrafon Way in Cwmbran.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on October 1, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
