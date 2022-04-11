THE sparkling spring sun and rows of gleaming cars from yesteryear brought the crowds to Chepstow Racecourse yesterday (Sunday) for a classic car show.
The show, which attracted hundreds of people, wasn't in aid of any charity.
As well as cars from years gone by, visitors were able to peruse club displays, auto jumble and a collectors fair.
Families mingled with car aficionados at the show.
Cars such as Jaguars, Minis, Triumphs and MGs were on show.
There was even an appearance from a Ford Gran Torino, decked out in full Starsky and Hutch garb.
Check out the gallery above for a look at some of the cars which were on show at the event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here