A CHEPSTOW couple claim they were served uncooked chicken by a takeaway in the town, with staff allegedly becoming hostile when confronted.

Skye Hutchins and her partner ordered from O’Yes Pizza Time in Bulwark at around 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Ms Hutchins says that, after not receiving the whole order, and contacting the takeaway, their food arrived.

"He had a kebab and I had a chicken fillet wrap and a piece of chicken," she explained.

"The chicken was cold and solid.

"The wrap felt as though it had been kept out for a week. It was that hard and freezing."

Ms Hucthins says that she decided to contact the takeaway again, this time to ask for a refund.

She claims the staff member who answered the phone told her to “shut the f**k up”.

"I went up there myself and showed them the chicken," she said.

"It was not okay to speak to me like that and they were saying I was lying."

Ms Hutchins claims the staff then became hostile and told her to to “get the f**k out”.

"He then threw the £2 that the chicken costs at me and continued to shout," she said.

O’Yes Pizza Time, on Bulwark Road, in Bulwark, Chepstow, has a food hygiene rating of four, according to the latest inspection carried out in May, 2019.

A spokesperson said, when contacted by the Argus: "She is a liar. She is wrong."

They said that Ms Hutchins and her partner wanted a refund for all of the food they ordered, rather than just for the chicken which was the focus of the complaint.

"We sold lots of chicken, no one else complained," they said.

"Only she complained. Only her.

"I swear to god the chicken was cooked.

"She spent the whole time making trouble with us."