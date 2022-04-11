A police officer has been injured by a man with a machete in east London.

Around midday, emergency services were called to Skelton Road in Forest Gate where a man was claimed to be suffering with a "mental health crisis".

A video has been posted to Twitter revealing a large presence of police officers on the street in Forest Gate.

The officer is not said to be seriously injured and is being treated for a wound to his arm.

According to The Telegraph, the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 11:50hrs on Sunday, 10 April police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at an address in Skelton Road, E7.

“Officers attended – one officer received a slash injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

“Officers remain on scene and are attempting to engage with the man.

“The incident remains ongoing at this time.”