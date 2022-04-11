A huge restock of PS5s is coming to the UK this week.

Argos is expected to have a large number of the consoles in stock over the coming days.

The PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

Following its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

But UK gaming fans have been given hope with rumours that there could be a PS5 restock this week.

📰 Big PS5 Restock Expected by Argos This Week - https://t.co/0wiwKEHpHB Exclusivehttps://t.co/gP0CiTsP2S pic.twitter.com/Mu8ePYvAQ6 — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) April 9, 2022

PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) is reporting that a big restock of consoles is coming to Argos.

They said: “We’ve been informed via a contact that Argos has received large shipments of PS5 consoles, containing both Disc and Digital Editions.

“The big restock is expected to take place any day from Monday, April 11, to Friday, April 15, but our prediction would be betting on the first half of the week.

“Unfortunately, some Argos restocks have taken place 8 am in the morning, whereas some have taken place overnight (3-6 am), leaving no room for anyone to predict what time the PS5 drop could take place.

“Although this Argos PS5 restock is expected to be a big drop (at last), we have been warned that approximately 90% of the PS5s that came in are Disc Editions, whilst the remaining 10% of the shipments are Digital Edition consoles.”

Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.

Demand has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.

Game said: “PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks.

“Order updates take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email.

“At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers.

“Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”