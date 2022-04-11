A FIRE which destroyed a car and damaged another vehicle in Newport is being treated as arson, police have today confirmed.
Police were called to the blaze, believed to have been started deliberately, at around 1.35am on Friday, April 8.
The incident was located at Argosy Walk, in the Lliswerry area of the city.
Officers from Gwent Police attended, along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, after a car – a Mercedes 250 – was set alight.
A van – a Ford Transit – was also damaged in the fire.
"Following a joint investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, we’ve launched an arson investigation after the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate," a police spokesperson said.
"We’re appealing with anyone with information to speak to us, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage from Argosy Way.
"Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200115175.
"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
