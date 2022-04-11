BINGO players in central Newport were shocked on Sunday night to hear the sound of sirens and explosions outside.
One witness captured a video of a large fire behind a commercial property near Usk Way.
As people watched firefighters arrive at the scene, there was a series of loud bangs and the blaze grew in size.
The fire happened behind the Masala Bazaar supermarket in Granville Lane, which is opposite the Lidl store and backs onto Usk Way.
The video was recorded from the Castle Bingo car park, opposite the scene of the fire.
Eyewitnesses said there was a "tent" at the site of the fire, and Gwent Police said it had also received similar reports.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was reported just before 10pm on Sunday.
"A crew from Maindee Station attended the scene and used specialist equipment including a thermal imaging camera and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire," the fire service said.
A "stop message" - which means the fire service isn't requesting any more equipment or crews to deal with an incident - was received at 10.15pm.
Police officers also attended the scene to help with traffic management.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here