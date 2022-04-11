Cwmbran based Ollywood has been named one of the most exciting new businesses in the region after being shortlisted as part of a new awards programme.

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began. In 2020, when most of the world was shutting down, more than 400,000 startups were set up in Britain, with similar increases seen in other European countries.

There was stiff competition with more than 2,500 applications received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first-ever call for entries.

Oli Williams, MD of Ollywood, said: “We are really honoured and excited to be shortlisted in the Start-Up Award Series 2022. This is the last year we could be part of it, so we are over the moon to be involved. We work hard every day, having recently invested financially in both growing our team and the infrastructure of the business in order to stay at the top, we are very proud!”

Supported nationally by BT, EY, Dell and Intel, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals across the UK who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Co-founded by the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the new series follows the success of the Wales StartUp Awards, after organisers recognised the exceptional potential in the startup scene across the other British regions.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: “New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

“Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June.”