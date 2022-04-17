HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from April 4-11.
Peter Edmunds
Edmunds was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 4.
The 51-year-old, of Glasfryn, Blackwood, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch at New Road in Mountain Ash.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 21, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Paula Davies
Davies was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 4.
The 54-year-old, of Osbourne Road, Trinant, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch Brynhoward Terrace in Oakdale.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 27, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Mathew Street
Street was fined more than £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 6.
The 35-year-old, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn.
He was fined £101 for the offence, which occurred on September 28, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Gary Williams
Williams was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 6.
The 55-year-old, of Garden Close, Llanbradach, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch North Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £202 for the offence, which occurred on September 29, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Andrew Herbert
Herbert was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 6.
The 47-year-old, of Ramsden Street, Rhymney, was clocked travelling at 24mph on a 20mph stretch Stockton Way in Tredegar.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on October 1, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
