BBC's The Split returns to screens with its third and final series.
The hit drama show follows the Defoe sisters as they work as divorce lawyers and come face to face with their past and battle their own relationship issues.
The latest series will pick up where season two ended, as Hannah and Nathan finalise their divorce, but some think it's the wrong choice as Lennie advises Hannah to not go through with the divorce.
Elsewhere Nina and Hannah take on a new client, the finance of the deceased Earl of Brode, who is struggling to evict his ex-wife.
The show is written and created by Abi Morgan, the awarded writer behind acclaimed works including, The Iron Lady, Shame, Suffragette, and River.
#TheSplit is back TOMORROW, 9pm, BBC One. pic.twitter.com/lOVsv61zGW— Nicola Walker (@NicolaWalkerHQ) April 3, 2022
The Split cast list:
- Hannah: Nicola Walker
- Nathan: Stephen Mangan
- Ruth: Deborah Findlay
- Nina: Annabel Scholey
- Rose: Fiona Button
- Prof Ronnie: Ian McElhinney
- James: Rudi Dharmalingam
- Zander: Chukwudi Iwuji
- Tyler: Damien Molony
- Liv Stern: Elizabeth Roberts
- Tilly Stern: Mollie Cowen
- Vinnie Stern: Toby Oliver
How to watch The Split:
You can watch the new series of The Split at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The series starts on Monday, April 4, and will have six episodes airing weekly until May 9.
