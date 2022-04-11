CORONAVIRUS infection rates remain higher in some areas of Gwent than anywhere else in Wales.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales show Torfaen (250 cases per 100,000 people) has the highest seven-day rolling average for Covid cases - well above the Welsh average of 165.
Blaenau Gwent has 234 cases per 100,000 population, ahead of Newport (213), Monmouthshire (185) and Caerphilly county borough (175).
But case rates in each area of Gwent have fallen since the previous update on Friday.
Today's figures also show there have been another 13 coronavirus-related deaths in Wales, but none of them were in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Another 373 cases have been reported to Public Health Wales, covering a 24-hour period from 9am last Thursday to 9am last Friday.
Tomorrow's update will include the cases and deaths recorded over the weekend.
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 9
- Caerphilly: 23
- Monmouthshire: 9
- Newport: 15
- Torfaen: 9
- Anglesey: 5
- Conwy: 13
- Denbighshire: 7
- Flintshire: 9
- Gwynedd: 12
- Wrexham: 18
- Cardiff: 29
- Vale of Glamorgan: 20
- Bridgend: 17
- Merthyr Tydfil: 7
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 29
- Carmarthenshire: 31
- Ceredigion: 10
- Pembrokeshire: 14
- Powys: 20
- Neath Port Talbot: 18
- Swansea: 36
- Unknown location: 6
- Resident Outside Wales: 7
