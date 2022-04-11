One of South Wales’ most popular business networking clubs, Torfaen Business Voice, has started the year off with a busy networking meeting followed by a fish and chip supper.
Businesses from across the region have signed back up for 2022 to benefit from the advantages that local networking has to offer.
Representatives from across a wide range of business sectors have taken the opportunity to network, share their experiences as well as to provide support to one another.
Ashley Harkus, chairman of TBV, said: “It was great to reconnect in person with our local business community after an extended, but enforced, break due to Covid. The atmosphere and energy in the room was a reminder of why so many business owners value the club as we approach our 21st birthday.”
The next meeting on June 23, 2022, will be a celebration of the network's 21st anniversary and will be held at Greenmeadow Golf Club, Cwmbran. The event will include networking, a hog roast and entertainment.
If you would like to get involved and benefit from the club’s connections for an all-inclusive membership package from just £48 for the year.
For more details go to www.southwalesbusiness.co.uk or e-mail: info@southwalesbusiness.co.uk.
