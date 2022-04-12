AARON ELVIS REES, 41, of Crane Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Queensway, Newport, on August 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEORGIA ASHLEIGH GRAY, 29, of Cleveland Drive, Trenewydd Park, Risca, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM YEARSLEY, 23, of Newport Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance on the A48 Cleppa Park, Newport, on August 1, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON PRICE, 22, of Newtown Road, Penperlleni, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on October 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN LAWSON, 66, of Bettws Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in Rogerstone on March 27.

SHAHRAM AHMED KARIMPOOR, 36, of Lea Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Monnow Way on October 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARWYN DYLAN DAVIES, 26, of Bryn Y Fran Avenue, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving in Rudry on January 15 and Hazel Grove, Trethomas, on March 27.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £655 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAXON ELECTRICAL SERVICES LTD, from Yscubor Wen, Tredegar, were ordered to pay £1,190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.