A ROUND-UP of some of the latest cases heard in courts outside of Gwent involving Newport residents.

Cases involved are from April 5, 2022 to April 11, 2022.

Miroslava Urner, 24, of Westfield Avenue, was fined after failing to give information concerning a driver.

Urner's guilt was proven via the Single Justice Procedure - where a magistrate deals with the case without the defendant needing to attend court - at Cardiff Magistrates' Court after she failed to to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle on November 15, 2021.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victims' services surcharge of £66.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Louis Walters, 23, of Loftus Avenue, was fined after pleading guilty to assault.

In Cardiff on December 25, 2021, Walters assaulted Farid Ben Hassine by beating him.

Walters' guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £450, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

Daniel Steven Summers, 33, of Bryngwyn Road, was fined after pleading guilty to two counts of speeding.

Summers was recorded driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone, namely Greenway Road in Cardiff on April 28, 2021.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £150.

His driving record was also endorsed with three points.

Summers also pleaded guilty to driving 49mph on Cypress Drive in Cardiff (a 30mph zone) on June 16, 2021.

He had originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a 34 surcharge and £150 in costs.

His driving record then received four points.

Mohammed Shihab Uddin, 49, of Aberthaw Drive, was fined after running a red light.

Uddin pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure to failing to comply with a red traffic signal on Newport Road in Cardiff on November 25, 2021.

He was fined £103, ordered to pay costs of £90 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victims' services.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Petr Grunzo, 52, of Wright Close, was fined for speeding.

On September 20, 2021, Grunzo drove 41mph on Pentrebach Road in Pontypridd, which is a 30mph zone.

His guilt was proven via the Single Justice Procedure and he was fined £440.

As well as the fine, he was ordered to pay a £44 victim's services surcharge and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Nicholas Llewellyn Griffiths, 32, of Herbert Walk, was fined.

Griffiths was found to have failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle which was suspected of an offence in Herefordshire.

He was fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Adam Babker Gasim, 34, of Alexandra Road, was fined for speeding.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure that Gasim had driven a vehicle at 43mph in a 30mph zone, namely North Road in Cardiff on September 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

He was also fined £220 and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul James Cleave, 64, of Croydon Close, was fined for speeding.

Cleave drove at 51mph in a 40mph zone of the M32 in Bristol on November 21, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £90 as well as a £34 victim's services surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew James McCarthy, 54, of Stow Hill, was fined for ignoring a red traffic light.

McCarthy pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure to running a red light on the A4061 Rotary International Way in Bridgend on October 2, 2021.

He was fined £97, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £39.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Vasile-Danut Rostas, 40, of Cardiff Road, received a fine.

Rostas failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in an offence in Camarthenshire.

He was fined £660, ordered to pay costs of £90 and must pay a victims' services surcharge of £66.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.