POLICE in Gwent have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 90-year-old man.
He was found unresponsive outside a property in Abergavenny last Tuesday (April 5).
The man was taken to hospital but "died from his injuries" on Friday, Gwent Police said.
The force said the man's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police have arrested a 68-year-old woman from Abergavenny on suspicion of murder.
She has since been released on conditional bail.
Officers are also appealing to the public for help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call the force on 101, quoting log reference 2200115123.
You can also send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
