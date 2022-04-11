Although two men were convicted of his murder and are serving life sentences, police are still trying to trace and arrest 44-year-old Mohammed Ali Ege in connection to the murder - and there is a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

In a statement released today, Aamir’s family said:

“Twelve years have passed since our beloved Aamir was cruelly murdered but for us, his family, it seems like it happened yesterday.

“He would have been 30 years old this year. His childhood friends are now adults and some have their own children. For us, time has stood still.

“Aamir was a 17-year-old boy on the cusp of adulthood and his life was cut short in the most vicious of ways.

“He played football with his friends in Roath Park, watched cricket in Sophia Gardens, loved walking in Cardiff Bay, and relished the variety of food in City Road.

“He was due to sit his A-Levels and had secured a place to read law at Cardiff University.

"He was boy from Cardiff and the city simultaneously provokes wonderful memories of him, tempered with the reality that he has gone.

“The pain we feel after his murder cannot be adequately described.

"He was the kindest, most loving, funny and generous person who left behind family and friends who continue to mourn his loss.

“Compounding our grief is the fact that we are still waiting for justice.

"As a family we urge anyone who has any information that could help lead us to getting closure in the murder trial to please contact South Wales Police.”