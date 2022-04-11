The family of a South Wales teenager have made an emotional appeal for information on the 12th anniversary of his death.
It has been 12 years today (April 11) since 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi died at his home on Ninian Road, in Roath, having suffered multiple stab wounds.
Although two men were convicted of his murder and are serving life sentences, police are still trying to trace and arrest 44-year-old Mohammed Ali Ege in connection to the murder - and there is a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
In a statement released today, Aamir’s family said:
“Twelve years have passed since our beloved Aamir was cruelly murdered but for us, his family, it seems like it happened yesterday.
“He would have been 30 years old this year. His childhood friends are now adults and some have their own children. For us, time has stood still.
“Aamir was a 17-year-old boy on the cusp of adulthood and his life was cut short in the most vicious of ways.
“He played football with his friends in Roath Park, watched cricket in Sophia Gardens, loved walking in Cardiff Bay, and relished the variety of food in City Road.
“He was due to sit his A-Levels and had secured a place to read law at Cardiff University.
"He was boy from Cardiff and the city simultaneously provokes wonderful memories of him, tempered with the reality that he has gone.
“The pain we feel after his murder cannot be adequately described.
"He was the kindest, most loving, funny and generous person who left behind family and friends who continue to mourn his loss.
“Compounding our grief is the fact that we are still waiting for justice.
"As a family we urge anyone who has any information that could help lead us to getting closure in the murder trial to please contact South Wales Police.”
South Wales Police continues to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace Ege.
Ege fled to India before he could be arrested in connection with Aamir’s murder. Although he was arrested in India in 2013 he escaped from Indian custody in 2017 while awaiting extradition.
Police know that he has travelled and have arrangements in place to ensure that if he is arrested – anywhere in the world – South Wales Police will be notified.
Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward for information which leads to Ege’s arrest – with the appeal also aired on BBC’s Crimewatch.
Detective Inspector Stuart Wales, of the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigations Team, said:
“Aamir was undoubtedly a very promising young man, full of huge amounts of potential.
“Twelve years may have passed but until Mohammed Ali Ege is located and brought back to the UK, this remains a live and priority investigation for South Wales Police.
“There are numerous appeals for information in relation to Mohammed Ali Ege on Interpol, the Major Investigation Public Portal, Crimestoppers, the South Wales Police website and many local, national and international media reports.
“He must be constantly looking over his shoulder and our determination to resolve this matter has never diminished.
“We would ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts to please get in touch – for Aamir’s family who have always acted with such dignity throughout.
“We have recently updated Aamir’s family who we continue to support, and they have repeated their ongoing trust and confidence in South Wales Police.
“They are supported by a family liaison officer and we continue to communicate with them in line with their wishes.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mohammed Ali Ege can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 800 555 111.
Alternatively people can submit information using:
https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP17A31-PO1
or
Other options include messaging South Wales Police on social media, e-mailingSWP101@south-wales.police.uk or calling 101 quoting reference 1700150924.
