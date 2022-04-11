ANYONE aged 50 and older, as well as secondary school children in years 7-11, will be eligible for a free flu jab for the second year, it has been announced.
Last year the Welsh Government’s flu vaccination programme was extended to cover more groups – and now health and social services minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed this will continue this year.
Pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, and children aged between two and 10, will also be eligible for a free vaccine.
The Welsh Government has said this will mean more than 1.5 million people in Wales will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, with health boards handed a share of £7.85 million to cover the costs.
Ms Morgan said: “Here in Wales we feel it’s important that we continue to protect as many people as possible from flu and I’m pleased to confirm we will once again rollout an extended flu programme.
"Covid has not gone away and our NHS is still very much recovering from the pandemic, ensuring as many people are protected from the flu will not only help individuals and their communities but also protect our NHS. I would encourage eligible people to take up the offer.”
