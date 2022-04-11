Wanting the style of a villain isn’t a great trait, unless of course we’re talking about the style icon that is Killing Eve’s Villanelle.
From the iconic pink tulle dress to her stylish country chic, her outfits and style have us overlooking her less than moral character.
Fans of the iconic show will see a gorgeous pair of Hunter boots feature in a new collaboration for the last two episodes of the series. These episodes happen to be the last ever episodes of Killing Eve as the series draws to an end.
The boots are worn by Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, and you can buy them for yourself.
Buy the Killing Eve hunter boots
The limited-edition Hunter x Killing Eve capsule features two new designs for Hunter; The Hunting is a mid-calf style boot available in Black and Olive and The Chasing is a knee-high style, available in Black, Olive and Camel colourways.
Both are available on the Hunter website.
This is the fourth and final season of the popular BBC series featuring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.
The fourth series sees Villanelle trying to live a normal life and attempting to turn over a new leaf, whilst Eve is tasked by Carolyn Marthens (Fiona Show) to find out who has been assassinating members of the shadowy organisation The Twelve.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article