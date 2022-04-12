THE BASEMENT of a Newport theatre has been transformed into a whimsical Wonderland.

Guests were treated to a very important date on April 9, when they were welcomed into Wonderland - created by the team behind Newport's Escape Rooms and based in the basement of Riverfront Theatre.

Running until May 7, the immersive experience – inspired by Alice in Wonderland – will welcome in friends, families, with adult-only events in the evening.

Upon arrival to Wonderland I was presented a key (which doubles up as a bottle opened) before descending - past red roses - down the rabbit hole where a whole new world awaited me.

Guests are greeted by a Mad Hatter's tea party setup - a table piled up with unique decorations, teapots and teacups, with flowers and cards also adorning the space.

Mushrooms - including sculptures and paintings - were consistent throughout, along with a stunning mural of Absalom (the hookah-smoking caterpillar).

Visitors were given the chance to have a drink and nibble on french fancies and jam tarts, before venturing through the Wonderland.

Although the food and drink did not make guests grow (or shrink) an optical illusion could make it appear so, leading to giggles (and fun photo opportunities).

The UV artwork throughout the space, combined with the DJ performing, created the sense of a rave/Wonderland crossover, offering an experience unlike anything I've encountered in Newport before.

While soaking up this wonderful atmosphere there was plenty of fun to be had.

Curioser and curioser I threw myself into the nonsensical world - solving puzzles, playing croquet (through hoops made from decks of cards), drawing with laser pens, and more.

Along with meeting other guests along my travels I saw three white rabbits wandering around, posing for photos, so people could make memories to last a lifetime.

The hard work that was put into creating this unusual world was apparent throughout - with nods to the Lewis Carroll classic throughout.

This is a Wonderland I enjoyed getting lost in.



While exploring it felt I had been whisked away to a world of wonder, forgetting that I was - in fact - within the familar city centre of Newport.

The underground Wonderland will run until May 7. For details and tickets visit https://bit.ly/3v7ZdS7