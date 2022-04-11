FIREFIGHTERS spent a large portion of Monday morning tackling a blaze at a takeaway in Blackwood town centre.
It's understood that a fire broke out above the Everest takeaway in Pentwyn Road at around 9am on Monday morning, April 11.
Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after to be greeted with what they described as a "well-developed fire".
Footage on social media showed just how ferocious the fire was, with the building's roof completely destroyed by the blaze.
It's not yet clear how much damage has been done to the inside of the building.
An eye witness at the scene described seeing as many as four fire engines tackling the burning building.
Police were forced to block off parts of High Street in Blackwood town centre, which affected a number of bus services through the area, to allow firefighters access to extinguish the fire.
The fire was extinguished just after 12.30pm, with the building being re-inspected shortly afterwards as a safety precaution.
A South Wales Fire Service spokesperson said crews used specialist equipment, including breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder to tackle the fire.
The fire was extinguished by 12.36pm but crews remained at the scene to damp the site down and to out a further safety inspection of the building.
