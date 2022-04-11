A BLAENAVON man has been given a suspended prison sentence for neglecting his dog – to the extent it was unable to move and had to be put down.

David Powell, 54 of James Street, Blaenavon, failed to get the necessary veterinary care for pet shih tzu Alfie who was unable to move due to his conditions.

Powell’s ex-wife Kate Powell, 50, of Lower Hill Street Blaenavon, faced the same charges and pleaded guilty in the same month. She was fined £800 and banned from keeping dogs for five years.

Alfie had a corneal ulceration, skin disease, anal tumours and skin wounds along with anaemia.

Powell pleaded guilty to the two offences – which took place between July 6 and September 8, 2021 – of causing unnecessary suffering to Alfie in March at Cwmbran Magistrates Court.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on April 7 at Newport Magistrates Court. He is also banned from keeping dogs for seven years and ordered to pay £378 and carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Witness statements came from RSPCA inspector David Milborrow. He told how when he arrived at James Street on September 7, he met with Mrs Powell who said she had heard that Alfie was not in a good way.

She said that the dog, along with her other dog Marley, were living with Mr Powell and she had not been to the house or seen the dogs in a year.

Inspector Milborrow found Marley – a brindle Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross - appeared to be healthy but that 14-year-old Alfie was lying flat on his side on a dog bed at the end of the sofa.

Alfie when he was taken by RSPCA inspector Milborrow

Inspector Milborrow said: “The dog had significant fur loss on his legs, head and flanks. The fur that he did have would have been pale or white if it were clean, however it was filthy, wet and matted.

“The patches of skin that I could see were red and sore looking with small open and pussy wounds. His legs were twitching slightly but he did not appear able to move or even lift his head.”

The inspector told Mrs Powell that Alfie had to go to a vet immediately and she gave permission for it to happen. He said she was “extremely upset and crying uncontrollably.”

After the vet examined the dog, it was found that nothing could be done with the vet recommending Alfie be put to sleep immediately to prevent further suffering – which Mrs Powell agreed.

The vet provided a witness statement: “In my opinion, there has been significant neglect over a long period of time, both in overall condition and care of the dog, but also disregard for more serious illness which needed urgent attention.”

Marley was taken into RSPCA care to be rehomed.