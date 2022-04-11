POLICE have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 90-year-old man in Monmouthshire.
He was found unresponsive outside a property last Tuesday, April 5.
Gwent Police have since confirmed that this was on an unclassified road in a rural area between the villages of Llanover and Llanfair Kilgeddin – near to Abergavenny.
The man was taken to hospital but “died from his injuries” three days later on Friday, April 8.
A 68-year-old women from Abergavenny has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.
The force says the man’s next-of-kin have been informed but do not wish to reveal his identity as yet given the rural location.
