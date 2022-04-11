POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an Abertillery woman who has been reported missing.
Ellen Price, who is 44 and from the town, is reported missing with Gwent Police saying it is concerned for her welfare.
The force has urged Ms Price to contact them to confirm she is safe and well.
Anybody with information on Ms Price's whereabouts has been asked to call 101 quoting log 2200095974.
