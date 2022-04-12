A TRIO of adorable bunnies in Newport are still on the hunt for a home after the RSPCA said it was receiving an “overwhelming” influx of rabbits.

What’s more, the charity says the number of adopters for rabbits has fallen by around 40 per cent.

In 2020 in Wales - despite the country being in lockdown, there were 135 incidents relating to domesticated rabbits reported to the charity; this rose to 194 in 2021.

While at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, Harry, Alba and Ferdinand, who all came into RSPCA care via the RSPCA inspectorate as their welfare needs were not being met, are looking for their forever homes.

Ferdinand needs a home. (RSPCA)

RSPCA Cymru is also continuing to respond to rabbit incidents.

It was just a few weeks ago when four rabbits were sadly abandoned at a lay-by near to Llechwen Hall Hotel, Cilfynydd, near Pontypridd.

The four rabbits - who are all male - were taken into RSPCA care, with the injured rabbit receiving veterinary treatment.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “This Easter it’s really important for us to highlight that rabbits are one of the most neglected pets in Britain.

“We really need to end the misconception that they are ideal ‘starter’ pets and are somehow ‘easier’ than cats and dogs.

Can you give Harry his forever home? (RSPCA)

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise.

“They also have long life spans of around 8-12 years so are a big commitment for a family.

“When rabbits are bought on impulse - maybe as an Easter gift - an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

Alba also needs a home. (RSPCA)

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them.”