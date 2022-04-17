A WOMAN from Newport claiming to have damp in her home has spoken of her frustration at being told mould and flaking paint on her walls is being caused by decorating.

Kelly Stickland, who lives in a property on Beatty Road in Ringland, says an inspector at Newport City Homes told her that the appearance of mould and damp on walls inside her house were being caused by frequent decorating.

Ms Stickland says the inspector told her to scrape off the paint. It was then that she noticed considerable cracks in the walls.

“I’ve lived here since 2007 and back in 2015 I had to get in touch with the local MP because of issues with damp,” Ms Stickland told the Argus.

Ms Stickland says she was told that she didn't have damp and that the appearance of mould was from frequent decorating. (Picture: Kelly Stickland)

“I had my living room walls reboarded and plastered and then I decorated the place again.”

However, Ms Stickland says she found that shortly after she painted the walls, the paint began to flake once again.

“I asked for an inspector from Newport City Homes to come out and take a look at it,” she added.

“They told me that the flaking was because I had decorated the falls a few times to try and make my home look nice and cover up the problem.

“The inspector told me to scrape off the paint and that’s when I found the cracks in the walls that was allowing moisture through.”

Ms Stickland says the inspector told her to scrape off the paint, which revealed cracks in the walls. (Picture: Kelly Stickland)

Ms Stickland sought the advice of a decorator, who came to have a look at the problem.

“I got a painter around to take a look and he said that there was definite moisture in the walls and that it was nothing to do with me painting,” she said.

“I’m trying so hard to keep the moisture out – I’ve had to buy new clothes, bedding – I even sleep with the back door open to air the place out sometimes.”

Ms Stickland, who suffers with her mental health, says the situation has put her in a difficult financial position.

Cracks appear above a window in Ms Stickland's home. (Picture: Kelly Stickland)

“I’ve reboarded the walls, plastered the walls – I’ve had to redo the flooring and the decoration because I want to live in a nice home and Newport City Homes haven’t reimbursed me for any of it.

“At one point myself and my partner were trying to live off £140 a month.

“I feel like I’ve just got to that point where I want to get rid of the place entirely.”

A Newport City Homes spokesperson said: “We’ve been working closely with Ms Stickand, since she raised this issue with us.

"Our surveyors have been to her home and found no damp. However we are continuing to work together to find a solution to her concerns, and make sure she’s happy with our service.”