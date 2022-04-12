DETECTIVES have praised the “inspirational bravery” of the victim of a paedophile for coming forward and testifying against her abuser.

Gwent Police paid tribute to her after Donald Gordon, 62, of High Street, Blaina, was jailed for five years at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was found guilty by a jury of five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 following a trial.

The offences took place in Cwmbran between 2011 and 2016 and Gordon had denied all the charges against him.

Detective Constable Samantha Davies, the officer in the case, said: “Without the brave testimony of Donald Gordon’s victim, we would not have been able to bring him before the courts to face justice.

MORE NEWS:

“He refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, forcing his victim to go through the ordeal of a trial.

“The courage, resilience and strength that the victim has shown throughout the investigation has been truly inspirational.”

DC Davies added: “We understand how difficult it can be for victims to take the first step and speak out about the horrific abuse they have endured.

“We take all allegations of sexual assault, particularly against children, very seriously.

“If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them thoroughly.

“I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse, both non-recent and current and for both adults and children.

“This help is also accessible to all genders.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The five-year sentence was made up of three years in custody and two years on extended licence.

Gordon will have to register as a sex offender for the next five years.

He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2027.

If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.