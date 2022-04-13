A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID ANDREW GRIFFITHS, 30, of Croeso Square, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 and into Bryn Meadows Golf Club on October 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW BALE, 34, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Hollybush Avenue on October 22, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NIKKI LEIGH ROWLANDS, 36, of Penybryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 117 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on College Road on February 28.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE ROBERT EVANS, 33, of Caerphilly Road, Nelson, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assault by beating, criminal damage and possession of amphetamine at the Tyler’s Arms on September 4, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £355 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHAYE PARFITT, 19, of New Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN GARY MURPHY, 55, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while being unfit to drive through drugs on the A469 Angel Way, Bargoed, on September 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £771 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NAKISHA ROSE PALMER, 24, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Fabian Way, Swansea, on March 27.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

BEN LEONARD STEAD, 28, of High Street, Rhymney, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing goods worth £126 from Morrisons on September 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

PAUL ANTHONY JONES, 43, of York Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Potter Street on September 23, 2021.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD JOHN CHARD, 38, of Ronald Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £745 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while disqualified on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on February 11.